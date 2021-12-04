JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

