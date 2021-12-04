JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Hannah Philp Buys 376 Shares

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider Hannah Philp purchased 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,951.92 ($6,469.72).

Shares of LON JMF opened at GBX 1,330 ($17.38) on Friday. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,352.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £312.06 million and a PE ratio of -10.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

