Julius Bär Gruppe’s (JBAXY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JBAXY. Bank of America cut Julius Bär Gruppe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.