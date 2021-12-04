Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 36,600 shares.The stock last traded at $230.96 and had previously closed at $234.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $199.20.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 3,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kadant by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

