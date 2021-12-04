Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $128,035.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

