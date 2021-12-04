Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

KMDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMDA stock remained flat at $$6.20 during trading on Friday. 33,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.16.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

