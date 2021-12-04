Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kamada by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of KMDA stock remained flat at $$6.20 during trading on Friday. 33,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,555. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $276.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.05. Kamada has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.16.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.
