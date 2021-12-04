Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives $272.62 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSU. TheStreet cut Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,225,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,347,000 after buying an additional 336,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,680,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,379,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,257,000 after acquiring an additional 201,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded down $2.76 on Friday, hitting $287.95. 1,426,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,126. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $189.10 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

