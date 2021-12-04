Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

KRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.35. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Karat Packaging will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,753,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Karat Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

