Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

