KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 8,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get KBR alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in KBR by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 127.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,162,000 after acquiring an additional 112,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. KBR has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 1.28.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.