KCS Wealth Advisory Lowers Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of BAB opened at $33.45 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.18.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

