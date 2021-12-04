KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 22,260 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

TAIL opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60.

