KCS Wealth Advisory Sells 289 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS opened at $90.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

