Keefer Mcgovern Lehner Sells 3,964 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 3,964 shares of KLX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,102.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KLXE traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. The company had a trading volume of 549,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,001. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $27.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.26.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 14,590.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $163,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the third quarter worth $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services in the second quarter worth $169,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

