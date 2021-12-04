Keep Network (KEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $439.87 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $439.87 million and $98.14 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00042140 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00239123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 596,334,689 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

