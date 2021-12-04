Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $894.12

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 894.12 ($11.68) and traded as high as GBX 936 ($12.23). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 18,829 shares.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLR shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 932.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 894.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.36 million and a P/E ratio of 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In related news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

About Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.