Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is $0.45. Kemper posted earnings per share of $1.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Kemper will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kemper.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

KMPR opened at $53.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 0.70. Kemper has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

In related news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 14.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $3,298,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kemper (KMPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.