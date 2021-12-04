Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 4,000 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $58,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Affinity Bancshares stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Affinity Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Affinity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

