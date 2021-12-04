Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) and Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Great Ajax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.67 $28.50 million $1.51 8.33

Great Ajax has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel DC REIT and Great Ajax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A Great Ajax 63.51% 11.09% 2.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Great Ajax shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Keppel DC REIT and Great Ajax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25 Great Ajax 0 0 5 0 3.00

Keppel DC REIT currently has a consensus price target of $1.99, suggesting a potential upside of 15.03%. Great Ajax has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.96%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Keppel DC REIT.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Keppel DC REIT on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel DC REIT Company Profile

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

