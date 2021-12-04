Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $18,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 837.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

