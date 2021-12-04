Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 49.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 352,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,153 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.93. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 91.87%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

