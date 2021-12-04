Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,013,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,051,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $116.56 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.73 and a 52-week high of $123.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

