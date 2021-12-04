Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 29,968 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 29,968 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $23,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT opened at $333.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $346.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

