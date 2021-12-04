Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,860,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 608,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,170,000 after purchasing an additional 71,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $231.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.60 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

