Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 1.3% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.