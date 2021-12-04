Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 227 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,675,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $307.72 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.05.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

