Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,574 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 7,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,089,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after buying an additional 198,989 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after buying an additional 182,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,916,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,945,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

