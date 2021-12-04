Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 22 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,856.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,694.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

