Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 711,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,689 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock worth $1,713,096. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.99 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

