Kevin Speed Sells 10,000 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVYA stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Avaya’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,532,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 2,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,951 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.