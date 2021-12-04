KeyCorp Increases Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $395.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $347.00 to $395.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $344.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day moving average of $301.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

