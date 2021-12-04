Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KHRNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.62.
About Khiron Life Sciences
