Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Update

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the October 31st total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHRNF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Khiron Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.62.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a vertically integrated medical and consumer packaged goods (CPG) cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and operational activities in Europe and North America. It provides medical cannabis in Colombia and focuses on the cultivation, production, international export, domestic distribution and sale of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) medical cannabis products.

