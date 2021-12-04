Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KINS. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,566. Kingstone Companies has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.