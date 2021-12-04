Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 191,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 55,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Kingswood Acquisition by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 276,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 79,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Acquisition stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05.

