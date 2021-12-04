KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce sales of $784.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $752.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,696,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the last quarter. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 204.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after buying an additional 519,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR opened at $73.62 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

