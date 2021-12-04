Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Receives $58.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $234,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

