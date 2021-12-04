Konomi Network (KONO) Price Tops $0.44 on Major Exchanges

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. Konomi Network has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $1.44 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konomi Network Coin Profile

Konomi Network (KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,688,217 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

