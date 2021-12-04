Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Koppers by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Koppers by 119.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Koppers by 12.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 352,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,649. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $660.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02. Koppers has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

