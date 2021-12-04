Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IGF. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 404.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 650,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 521,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,799,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 264,933 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after purchasing an additional 257,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,218,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $48.60.

