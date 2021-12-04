Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,625 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,087,304 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $138,435,000 after acquiring an additional 131,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $12,792,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,833,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

