Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,011 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $68.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.

