Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $55,000 in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $218,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $96,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 18,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $167.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.95. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $171.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

