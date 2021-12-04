Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

