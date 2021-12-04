KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) Trading Down 0.2%

KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:KFVG) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.76. Approximately 9,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 46,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFVG. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 275.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CICC China 5G & Semiconductor ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

