Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Kroger alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.