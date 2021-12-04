Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kroger also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Shares of KR stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 12,398,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

