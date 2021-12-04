Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Kroger updated its FY22 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $3.400-$3.500 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.18.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

