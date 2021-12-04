Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Krones (ETR:KRN) has been assigned a €117.00 ($132.95) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KRN. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) price objective on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.25 ($111.65).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €94.00 ($106.82) on Thursday. Krones has a 52-week low of €59.05 ($67.10) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is €84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.37.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

