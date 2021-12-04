Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KRYS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

