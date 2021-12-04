La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Shares of LJPC opened at $3.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 193,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $792,952.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 177,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $664,018.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $746,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

